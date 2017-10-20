After Hurricane Harvey Had Ravaged Texas, A Woman Found This Mysterious Fanged Monster On The Beach

ADVERTISEMENT

If living through the ravages of a massive hurricane wasn’t bad enough, imagine heading out to check the damage to a local beach, only to be confronted by something that looks like it crawled out of a nightmare. This was the sinister sight which shocked a young woman on a stretch of Texas coastline in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in September 2017.

Hurricane Harvey was the first major hurricane to make landfall on the U.S. mainland in more than a decade. Over four days in August this year, the storm brought record rainfall to a number of American states. East Texas was hit particularly badly, and the weather event became one of the wettest of its kind on record in The U.S.

Areas affected by the hurricane saw more than 40 inches of rain fall between August 25 and 29. This volume of rainwater caused extensive flooding in Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee and – not least – Texas. Hundreds of thousands of American homes were inundated with water. More than 30,000 residents were made homeless, and the bad weather and its aftermath prompted in excess of 17,000 different rescues.

