Hawaii Has Been Hit By Its Biggest Eruption Since 1924, And The Impact It’s Had Is Devastating

The citizens of Hawaii’s Big Island had a rude awakening in the early hours of Thursday, May 3, 2018, when the Kilauea Volcano on the land mass began to give ominous signs of major activity. An earthquake shook the surrounding ground and lava started to stream from newly formed fissures along the elevation. It looked very much like these dramatic events could be the precursors of a highly destructive eruption. But there was no way for the islanders to know how bad things might get…

When thinking of Hawaii, it is not unreasonable to envision brightly colored and impossibly busy shirts, luxurious tropical island backdrops and exotic cocktails to enjoy in the sunshine. But, because of the islands’ particular geology and terrain, the popular tourist destination has a much darker side as well.

In fact, Hawaii’s 4,000 square miles include no less than five volcanoes, two of them dormant and three – including Kilauea – very much active. All of these natural features are of the type known as shield volcanoes. This term refers to volcanoes which are relatively low-lying as opposed to mountainous structures. From the air, their formation resembles a circular shield laid flat with the convex side uppermost.

