These Heartrending Images Of A Polar Bear Will Make You Question Where Humankind Is Heading

On a stretch of ice somewhere in the Arctic Circle, an emaciated polar bear struggles across the frozen terrain. Fast approaching death, the starving creature picks listlessly through trash cans, hoping to find enough food to keep going. But as a crew film this heartbreaking tragedy, a far more terrifying drama is unfolding behind the scenes.

From snow-covered tundras and soaring mountains to white sand beaches and open savannas, nature has no shortage of wonders that inspire and delight. But while our planet’s stunning landscapes often takes center stage in documentaries and on travel brochures, many of us are ignorant about just how fragile this Earth really is.

Covering 5.5 million square miles, the Arctic stretches across a region more than 1.5 times bigger than the continental United States. Home to a surprisingly diverse ecosystem of flora and fauna, it’s often thought of as one of the last true wildernesses on planet Earth. However, its future is far from guaranteed.

