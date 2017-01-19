ADVERTISEMENT

The curious phenomenon that Kaylyn Messer saw slowly revolving in an icy river in Washington State was so beautiful and mesmerizing that she spent hours watching it from a bridge. Few people are lucky enough to glimpse such a spectacle. And fewer still are able to document it like Messer did.

Generally speaking, Washington State is known for its formidable and inspirational natural landscapes. A land of glaciers and dark volcanic peaks, it sees countless hikers and adventurists come to explore its rugged gorges, ranges and forests. What Messer saw, however, was extraordinary even by the standards of the Evergreen State.

As both a trained photojournalist and a director of Blue Earth – an environmental non-profit organization – Messer is experienced at documenting wild places. In fact, she describes her passion as “conservation documentary photography with a focus on the relationship between communities and their environment.”

