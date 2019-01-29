An Enormous Cave Has Been Discovered In Canada – And Nobody Has Ever Stepped Foot Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s spring 2018, and a group of wildlife experts are gazing down upon the beauty of the scenery in a remote part of British Columbia from their helicopter. The boffins had been tasked with tallying the number of resident caribou. But as they looked out over the stunning landscape, they spotted another feature that took their breath away – one that until then no-one had ever known was there.

Canada itself is a vast land, boasting diverse geographical features and a wide array of wildlife to boot. By area it is the second biggest country in the world, yet only about 35 million people live there. Indeed, it’s actually one of the most underpopulated nations on Earth – at least in terms of its human inhabitants.

The sheer size of Canada – as well as the relatively low impact of human settlement – means that the country retains a variety of ecosystems. To the west, for instance, lie the Canadian Prairies, while to the north can be found an Arctic desert. Head still further west, to British Columbia, and you’ll discover an expanse of dense forest.

