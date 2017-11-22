This Hulking Bull Was Bred For Its Meat, But When It Tries To Move The Controversy Becomes Clear

The farmer had bred Belgian Blue cattle for a while, but even to him they still looked striking. Not only were they huge in size, but their muscle mass was off the charts. Despite the profit they brought through the door, though, he couldn’t help wondering if he was doing the right thing.
Belgian Blue cattle are a species renowned for their rippling muscles. It’s not surprising, then, that these bovine behemoths are also known by another name: “super cows.” Just by looking at them it’s easy to see why – they’re huge.
You’d be forgiven for thinking that these animals have been dosed with steroids or growth hormones, but they haven’t. They’re actually the result of a selective breeding process that dates back half a century. The cows all share a genetic condition called hyperplasia.
