After Hurricane Harvey Hit, A Woman’s Yard Flooded – Then She Spotted Two Shadows Lurking In The Water

Over the years, America has faced its fair share of natural disasters. Heatwaves, floods and forest fires have all taken their toll at various times. But in August 2017 a ferocious force of nature would rock the country. Moreover, it would have a devastating impact on millions of people.

Hurricanes are not a rare phenomenon. In fact, they’re fairly common. Each year, for instance, a hurricane season occurs in the northern Atlantic Ocean. This period of extreme weather usually begins to build in the summer and can last right up until the end of the year.

Of course, it is not unusual for the National Hurricane Center to monitor unusual weather patterns during the season. And on the morning of August 13, 2017, the U.S. agency was doing just that.

