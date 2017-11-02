This Husky Spent His First Two Years On A Chain. Then Rescuers Finally Showed Him An Open Space

ADVERTISEMENT

Every dog should be treated like part of the family because they are innocent creatures who need nurturing and love. But, sadly, that was not what Biscuit got. He is a gorgeous Siberian husky, who lived with a chain around his neck until he was two years old.

The husky breed is known to be intelligent and sociable with the need for plenty of room for exercising. But Biscuit was never given what he needed. Rather, he lived in a cheerless place in Kentucky with eight other dogs, all chained up with no roof for shelter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The abused dogs couldn’t run or play – they could only sit in pain, restrained by their chains. The conditions were appalling, and they were always caught in the snow and rain. Consequently, the dogs suffered misery in freezing cold.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT