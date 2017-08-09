If One Of These Repulsive Things Bursts Out Of Its Egg In Your Garden, The Key Is Not To Panic

ADVERTISEMENT

It looks like something from a horror movie. Within a bulbous, translucent egg, red tentacles writhe, ready to explode out. Moreover, those tentacles don’t just look terrifying; they carry an unpleasant stench as well. No, this isn’t the trailer for some new sci-fi blockbuster, it’s a very real, very natural phenomenon – and it’s happening in the U.K. right now.

These strange things were found in the New Forest, a national park in the south-east of England. They’re native to Australia and New Zealand, but they’ve also been in England for more than a century. In fact, they first came over to Europe via supply ships during World War One, and they’ve been spreading across the country ever since.

Moreover, even worse than their appearance is the stench that these bizarre things give off. Indeed, many people have compared the odor to rotting flesh. It’s almost like the plant was designed to terrify humans. Still, what are these strange beasts and, perhaps more importantly, what should you do if you see one?

