If You Spot A Pooch With A Scarf Tied Around Its Body, This Is What It Probably Means

ADVERTISEMENT

A new trend in dog fashion has emerged over the past few years. However, many dog lovers remain unaware that the scarves tied around some pups’ bodies have a special meaning that goes far beyond simply looking stylish or cute.

Just like humans, dogs can become anxious about certain situations. This is particularly true of rescued dogs that have been abused by their previous owners. These animals are likely to display symptoms of fear such as shaking, cowering away from sudden movements, or even aggression.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not only rescue dogs that suffer from anxiety, however. Indeed, the nervousness can be triggered by a range of conditions. These may include separation anxiety – causing the animals to whine or bark anxiously until their owner returns – and confinement anxiety, which is triggered when an animal feels trapped and unable to escape.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT