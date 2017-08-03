An Island Has Appeared Off The Carolina Coast, And What Scientists Have Found There Is Fascinating

ADVERTISEMENT

In a wild stretch of sea off the coast of North Carolina, sharp-eyed observers have begun to notice something unusual emerging from the waves. Over time, a brand new island has appeared, stretching for a mile through treacherous waters. But when investigators finally reach it, they are amazed by what they find.

During the summer months, the Outer Banks is one of North Carolina’s most popular tourist destinations. A string of islands and sandbars, the picturesque region stretches for some 200 miles off the eastern coast of the United States.

Boasting a sub-tropical climate, the Outer Banks separate the sheltered inlets of the North Carolina coast from the raging power of the Atlantic Ocean. But as rising sea levels, storms and development all take their toll, the landscape of these islands is constantly shifting.

