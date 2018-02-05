A Journalist Was Reporting On The Wildfires When She Saw An Animal Trapped In A Horrible Situation

ADVERTISEMENT

The reporter looked around in horror at the chaos that the wildfire had created. Fire services were tackling the inferno, but they couldn’t be everywhere at once. As the reporter surveyed the destruction, she noticed something stuck in a crevice behind a building… and it was alive.

California has certainly seen its share of wildfires, but those that swept through the state in October 2017 dwarfed them all. They began in the north of the state as 250 different blazes, and then proceeded to grow in both their scope and their intensity.

The infernos not only spread across almost 250,000 acres, but also caused more than $9 billion of damage to property. Despite such destruction, though, the devastation was far from over. In fact, December 2017 brought another round of fires that were even worse than their predecessors.

