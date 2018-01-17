Keepers Rubbed This Cub In Hay And Urine – Then Held Their Breath To See If A Tigress Would Adopt Her

ADVERTISEMENT

No one likes rejection – it’s a fact of life. But can you imagine your own mother turning her back on you? Well, that was the reality for one little tiger cub called Zoya. Following a series of tragic events, Zoya’s mom refused to nurse her. And so zookeepers had to devise a special plan to help get the abandoned cub adopted.

Zoya the Siberian tiger cub had a tough start to life. She was born at Philadelphia Zoo on what became a sad day in July 2017. Zoya was born with four other siblings, but by an unfortunate twist of fate she turned out to be the litter’s sole survivor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cubs had died under different circumstances; two never had a chance at life as they were stillborn, while another was injured by their mother and perished from the accident. The fourth cub, meanwhile, died as a result of health complications from a gastrointestinal problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT