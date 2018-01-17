Keepers Rubbed This Cub In Hay And Urine – Then Held Their Breath To See If A Tigress Would Adopt Her

By Tijen Butler
January 17, 2018
Image: YouTube/OKC Zoo
Image: YouTube/OKC Zoo

No one likes rejection – it’s a fact of life. But can you imagine your own mother turning her back on you? Well, that was the reality for one little tiger cub called Zoya. Following a series of tragic events, Zoya’s mom refused to nurse her. And so zookeepers had to devise a special plan to help get the abandoned cub adopted.

Image: YouTube/Philadelphia Zoo
Image: YouTube/Philadelphia Zoo

Zoya the Siberian tiger cub had a tough start to life. She was born at Philadelphia Zoo on what became a sad day in July 2017. Zoya was born with four other siblings, but by an unfortunate twist of fate she turned out to be the litter’s sole survivor.

Image: Nelly Hendry
Image: Nelly Hendry

The cubs had died under different circumstances; two never had a chance at life as they were stillborn, while another was injured by their mother and perished from the accident. The fourth cub, meanwhile, died as a result of health complications from a gastrointestinal problem.

