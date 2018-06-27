When Kilauea’s Lava Decimated Hawaii, This Is How It Impacted The Island’s Biggest Freshwater Lake

ADVERTISEMENT

It was 10:00 a.m. on June 2, 2018. Reports were coming in that the lava flowing from Hawaii’s latest major volcanic eruption had reached the shore of Green Lake. Green Lake had itself been formed some 400 years previously by volcanic activity. But what impact would this latest eruption have on the lake? Only time would tell.

Green Lake, called Ka Wai o Pele in the Hawaiian language, was formed sometime in the early 17th century. It appeared in a volcanic crater called Kapoho, which was left by the eruption of Green Mountain, and at its deepest, it was filled by 200 feet of water.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the largest freshwater lake on all of Hawaii – in fact there is only one other freshwater body of water, Lake Waiau, which, at its deepest, is only a little over eight feet. Lake Waiau is also quite different from Green Lake in its surroundings.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT