These Poor Kittens Were Rescued From A Roof In The Rain. But One Of Them Grew Up To Live Like A King

When two kittens were left clinging to a roof in the pouring rain, it may have seemed as if luck was not on their side. However, thanks to the efforts of their rescuer, one of the cats in particular was given a new lease of life. Now, in fact, the once-abandoned animal is practically the king of his household.

Back in 2016, though, Reddit user dmayan was minding his own business at home when he became aware of something that – given the circumstances – was a little unusual. He heard the sound of mewing, in fact, through the pitter-patter of the rain. And, understandably, he therefore decided to examine where the noise was coming from.

Then, as dmayan followed the cries, his search took him outside into the downpour. Upon further investigation, moreover, he recognized that the sounds were actually coming from his house’s roof. And after he had discovered their source, he found that he could hardly comprehend what he was seeing.

