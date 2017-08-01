This Lady Thought Her Foster Dog Had Been Rejected – But Then She Found Out She’d Been Set Up

ADVERTISEMENT

When one woman was looking after a foster dog, she fell head-over-heels in love with her. So when she found out that her adoptive family had rejected her, she just couldn’t believe it. But Nicki soon discovered that things were not as they seemed.

Northwest Boxer Rescue is a network of dog foster homes in the U.S. northwest. Operating across California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington, its dedicated team rescues homeless and abandoned boxers. They provide the animals with a loving home before finding them their perfect forever family.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the organization’s foster moms is Nicki Clawson. In 2013 she and her husband were looking after an adorable white and tan boxer named Cookie.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT