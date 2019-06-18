A Man Captured The Mesmerizing Moment When A Raging River Cut A Fresh Channel Into The Ocean

ADVERTISEMENT

A man called Wayne Easton was walking along the edge of the Mahlongwa River in eastern South Africa. There, he noticed a small trickle of water cutting through the sandy river bank and traveling toward the Indian Ocean. He started filming – and the resulting footage ended up capturing something extraordinary.

Easton later uploaded his recordings, as two separate video clips, onto YouTube. In doing so, he has allowed the general public to catch a remarkable glimpse of nature in action. And while the picture quality is at times a little raw, viewers are nonetheless able to tap into Easton’s own excitement.

The first clip begins with the tiny stream of water incrementally traversing the river bank, flowing in the direction of the sea. As the seconds melt away, the stream becomes more significant and eventually starts to cut through the bank. And by the end of the second video, the thin trickle has become a tumultuous torrent.

