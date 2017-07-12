This Lobster Lived Inside A Clam Bar For 20 Years. Then, At The Age Of 132, The Remarkable Happened

ADVERTISEMENT

This lobster had been in a seafood restaurant for longer than its most recent owner. In fact, the newest proprietor had come to see him as a friend rather than as food. And then, one day, he made up his mind: he knew exactly what to do with the crustacean.

It sounds like a Disney movie: a lobster stuck in a tank longing to see the world outside the glass. For one crustacean captive, though, it was real life – and it was a story that had begun decades ago. But for better or worse, all of that was about to change.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shellfish in question is called Louie and by all accounts, he is one long-lived lobster. Although it’s hard to be exact given his incredible lifespan, Louie is roughly 132 years old. It makes him one of New York’s oldest incarcerated lobsters.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT