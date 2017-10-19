A Man Heard A Loud Hiss From Inside A Storm Drain. Then He Saw A Deadly Creature Lurking Below

ADVERTISEMENT

The day started just like any other for the Florida man when he was disturbed by a strange noise at the end of his driveway. Naturally, he followed the disquieting sound, and discovered it was coming from a storm drain at his kerb. Curiosity made him crouch down to look inside… and he was chilled to see something monstrous looking back at him from the darkness within.

With the summer 2017 release of Stephen King’s horror film IT hitting cinema screens like a runaway ghost train, sewers have become scary. Consequently, anyone who’s seen the film is unlikely to investigate anything untoward in a storm drain. Louis Camacho, however, didn’t have the benefit of such a cautionary tale.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s because his scary storm drain encounter took place the previous winter, in November 2016. Camacho is a 54-year-old car salesman who lives in Apopka, near Orlando in Florida. He claims to enjoy being around the local wildlife, but after what he witnessed in the sewer that day, no-one could blame him if he started thinking differently.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT