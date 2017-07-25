For one Colorado mailman, a highlight of his working day was seeing his favorite dog on his daily round. But gradually he noticed something different about the canine’s behavior. Then he saw how his owners were treating the poor animal.
Jeff Kramer works as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in the city of Boulder, CO. The 53-year-old has been doing his round for so long that he counts a few of his customers as firm friends. However, Kramer’s best friend on his route is stereotypically a mail man’s worst enemy – a dog.
For this reason, Kramer is cautious around canines when on the job. It is true that some of the territorial animals target mailmen for simply delivering a letter. “You don’t check out a dog first,” he explained to TV news magazine show Today in January 2017. “You let it check you out, and you’re much better off that way.”
-
This Momma Cow Cried All Night For Her Missing Calf. Then She Finally Saw Him And Totally Freaked
-
When A Keeper Slapped This Elephant, The Animal’s Reaction Was Staggering
-
3 Years After This Teen Mysteriously Disappeared, A Hunter Discovered A Bathing Suit In The Woods
-
This Mailman Noticed How His Favorite Dog Was Changing. Then He Saw What The Owners Were Doing
-
This Woman’s Manicure Disaster Swept The Internet – But Fortunately There Was An Easy Fix
-
This Man Was Preserved In Lava 2,000 Years Ago. Now People Are In Stitches About His Final Act
-
When This Mother Gave Birth To Her Baby, Nurses Were Shocked By The Newborn’s Hair
-
A Man Was Asking This Woman Weird Questions. Then Her Phone Rang, And It Confirmed Her Suspicions
-
These Septuplets Were The First Ever To Survive Birth – And Here’s What They Look Like 20 Years On
-
This Woman Prayed For Her Life As She Was Savaged By Pit Bulls. Then An SUV Appeared From Nowhere
-
A Guy Heard Wretched Cries On His Way To A Garbage Dump – Then Saw A Body Glued To The Ground In Tar
-
This Woman Was Caught On Camera Hitting Her Child, And People Say She Didn’t Get What She Deserved