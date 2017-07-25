This Mailman Noticed How His Favorite Dog Was Changing. Then He Saw What The Owners Were Doing

ADVERTISEMENT

For one Colorado mailman, a highlight of his working day was seeing his favorite dog on his daily round. But gradually he noticed something different about the canine’s behavior. Then he saw how his owners were treating the poor animal.

Jeff Kramer works as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in the city of Boulder, CO. The 53-year-old has been doing his round for so long that he counts a few of his customers as firm friends. However, Kramer’s best friend on his route is stereotypically a mail man’s worst enemy – a dog.

For this reason, Kramer is cautious around canines when on the job. It is true that some of the territorial animals target mailmen for simply delivering a letter. “You don’t check out a dog first,” he explained to TV news magazine show Today in January 2017. “You let it check you out, and you’re much better off that way.”

