When This Man Flew A Drone Over The Ocean, He Captured An Incredibly Rare Phenomenon On Camera

When marine filmographer Dave Anderson’s drone took a tumble into cold seas, he didn’t even think twice about diving in after it. It was a grave risk, considering that he was all alone and miles from shore. However, he believed the footage captured by the remote-controlled aircraft was worth the risk.

We are extremely lucky to have an ocean. So far, Earth is the only planet found to have one, at least in liquid form. And without our vast body of water, none of us would even be here. Not only did the first life evolve within it, but the seas also provide half of the oxygen we need.

With only 5 percent of its expansive waters explored, most of the ocean remains unknown. “Every time we go off on an expedition,” Fred Gorell, of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), told Mashable in an October 2014 interview. “We see something new, or something believed to be new.”

