This Man Was Looking For Food Somewhere In China When He Spotted A Stomach-Turning Sight

When one man was working away from home in China, he decided to eat his dinner out. So, he started looking around for a restaurant. However, that’s when he spotted something that turned his stomach.

Xingyi Danielle comes from Singapore. She studies Hotel Leisure Facilities Management at Singapore Polytechnic. Furthermore, she works in a hotel to gain hands-on experience.

The student is a self-confessed “daddy’s girl.” However, her father actually works away in China. As a result, the pair don’t get to see each other all of the time. But they do keep in contact during his trips away.

