This Man Was Overjoyed When His Dog Was Found, But His Heart Sank When They Told Him Where He Was

ADVERTISEMENT

It had been three months since one man had last seen his beloved dog. So, when he received a call to say his pet was found, he was astounded. But, his heart dropped when he discovered just where the animal was.

Antioch Animal Services is a branch of the Antioch Police Department in California. The bureau is responsible for enforcing laws that relate to animals and looking after public safety. As part of its service, it also runs an animal shelter for unwanted and homeless animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department’s goal is to reduce animal suffering by showing animals compassion. It also aims to minimize euthanasia. So, staff at the shelter do their utmost to place the creatures in their care with loving families.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT