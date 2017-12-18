This Man Had Planned On A Quiet Fishing Trip – But Then He Landed The Catch Of His Life

Every fisherman dreams of the big catch. He’ll notice his line tugging as a huge, strong fish tries its best to detach from the trap and get away. But the fisherman will fight back, sweating as he pulls his catch closer and closer to shore.
At the end of it, he’ll have an incredible reward and endless bragging rights. He’ll definitely take a photo, holding up the extra-large booty to show off his fishing prowess. Then, he might serve up his big haul for dinner or have it mounted as a trophy to point to for the rest of his days.
For two fishing buddies in Alabama, the catch of their lives didn’t go quite as they likely imagined – but the reward they reeled in was nothing short of unbelievable. In fact, what they caught wasn’t a fish at all.
-
After Months Of Research, Neuroscientists Now Claim To Have Found The Underlying Cause Of Autism
-
A Family Fled Their Home After Hurricane Harvey Struck. Then Police Showed Up At Their Hotel Room
-
Blake Shelton Has Revealed How He Truly Feels About Gwen Stefani’s Three Sons
-
Prince Harry's Relationship Is Moving Fast – But Experts Say There's A Heartbreaking Explanation
-
A Couple Adopted A Dog Before They Met Him. Then The Moment Came And They Couldn't Stop The Tears
-
This Poor Kitten Was Infected With Mange – But Rescuers Found The Adorable Face Hidden Beneath