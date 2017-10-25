This Man Was Scattering His Grandma’s Ashes When He Spotted A Life In Danger And Sprang Into Action

ADVERTISEMENT

It was savage weather for such a solemn occasion in the late Australian winter of 2009. The family group was gathered at the Melbourne waterfront to pay their last respects to an elderly clan member. All of a sudden, one of their number was alerted to something dreadfully wrong. Quickly realizing that a life was in real danger, the guy halted proceedings and – literally – leapt into action. He paid no mind to the fact that in doing so he was seriously jeopardizing his own safety.

Australian Raden Soemawinata is a part-time model, sometime chef and all-time hero. He now lives in Norway, but back in August 2009 the 28-year-old was in his native country and in mourning. He and his family had recently lost his grandmother. After his granny’s passing, Soemawinata’s family made a plan to come together in order to scatter the old girl’s ashes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family decided that the perfect place to say goodbye to their loved one was Brighton in Australia’s second city Melbourne. The suburb is one of the wealthiest parts of town and also boasts a number of beautiful beaches. Soemawinata and his relatives agreed that the area’s Brighton Pier was a fitting place to scatter his grandmother’s ashes into Port Phillip Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT