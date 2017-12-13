When This Man Told His Dog He’d Bought A Kitten, The Pooch’s Response Was Utterly Hysterical

They’d spoken about getting a kitten before, and the man promised he’d look into it. Then, when he came home one day, the man had some news for the dog: he’d been to the pet store. The dog couldn’t contain himself any longer and asked his human what he’d brought home. Whoa, hang on. Wait a minute. What?
Yes, you read that right; the aforementioned conversation was between a man and his dog. On January 10, 2014, a video featuring a rescue dog called Clyde started doing the rounds. But Clyde wasn’t the only star; he was joined on film by his owner Andrew Grantham.
Grantham was no stranger to the internet, either; he had previously gained some renown for a similar animal video. That one was called “Ultimate Dog Tease” and featured a different rescue dog. However, this time it was Clyde’s turn in the spotlight!
