When This Man Tried To Save A Baby Moose Trapped In Wire, He Braved The Anger Of Its Nearby Mother

Moose were not an unusual sight to the driver, but the calf he saw was acting oddly. Then he realized what was going on: the baby was trapped in a wire fence. If he didn’t act quickly, the calf would surely die, but there was also its worried mother to contend with.

The person in question is called Joel_Congo on Newsflare, and he’s a man from Canada who recently achieved viral fame. His exposure came as a result of a video that was shot on May 1, 2017. Congo was driving in the vicinity of Edmonton when he noticed something troubling.

A struggling shape on the side of the road caught his eye. Subsequently, Congo realized that the creature was a moose calf, and it was in distress. That’s because the calf had caught its leg in some barbed wire, tangling its limb like a snare.

