A Massive Creature Loomed Up Out Of The Water, But The Fishermen’s Fear Soon Turned Into Heartache

The fishermen couldn’t believe what was happening – the creature was shockingly close. Not only could they see it clearly, but it could also see them. Indeed, it was looking right at them. As they watched, the giant swam closer and then suddenly rose out of the water.

The aforementioned fishermen were Ivan Iskenderian and Michael Riggio, and they had quite an extraordinary encounter. On August 11, 2015, the pair were sailing through Middle Harbor in Sydney, Australia, after an unsuccessful fishing expedition. They were looking for tuna, but got far more than that.

As a result of their disappointing trip, the fishermen were heading back to the harbor’s Roseville boat ramp. Before they reached their destination, though, they realized that something was watching them. And whatever it was had caught the attention of all the other seafarers in the vicinity.

