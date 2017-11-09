Her babies were everything to her, so she was frantic when they got stuck. They were trapped in a large metal container, but she couldn’t reach in. And they were too small to climb out. Then, just when she thought they were lost forever, help arrived…
Conservationists see the impact that human expansion has on wildlife all the time, but it’s more evident in some species than others. Take the black bear, for example. It’s an animal that should be foraging in forests and mountains. In recent years, however, that hasn’t always been the case.
Studies suggest that black bears are in fact adapting to the urban environment. Bears have always been attracted to human communities, because they can easily find food there. But they are becoming a more common sight in towns and cities as the years pass.
-
When This Tiny Wiener Got Into A Lion’s Cage, The Big Cat’s Reaction Was Pure Animal Instinct
-
This Momma Bear Couldn’t Reach Her Cubs In A Dumpster, But Help Arrived From An Unlikely Friend
-
Mayim Bialik Explained That There’s A “Flip Side” To Sexual Harassment, And It’s Made People Furious
-
This 10-Year-Old’s Parents Gave Her A Book – And Seven Pages In She Couldn’t Hold Back The Tears
-
This Dad’s Stomach Dropped When He Was Pulled Over. Then The Cop Pointed To His Kid In The Back
-
This Dog Was Sat All Alone Outside Target. Then People Looked Closer At The Sign Around His Neck
-
Her Husband Was Killed Days After He Learned She Was Pregnant. Then His Buddies Revealed Her Secret
-
If You Bury An Egg And A Banana Side By Side In The Garden, You’ll Get Some Astonishing Results
-
A Couple Drove 10 Hours To Pick Up Their Adopted Baby. Then The Birth Mom Made An Agonizing U-turn
-
This Woman Drifted Off To Sleep With Her Feet On The Dash – And Then Her Life Was Never The Same
-
A Family Were Left Dumbstruck When This Octopus Crawled From The Water And Gave Them A Gift
-
This Girl Was Born With Mermaid-Like Legs – And Doctors Had Never Seen Anything Like It Before