This Momma Bear Couldn’t Reach Her Cubs In A Dumpster, But Help Arrived From An Unlikely Friend

Her babies were everything to her, so she was frantic when they got stuck. They were trapped in a large metal container, but she couldn’t reach in. And they were too small to climb out. Then, just when she thought they were lost forever, help arrived…

Conservationists see the impact that human expansion has on wildlife all the time, but it’s more evident in some species than others. Take the black bear, for example. It’s an animal that should be foraging in forests and mountains. In recent years, however, that hasn’t always been the case.

Studies suggest that black bears are in fact adapting to the urban environment. Bears have always been attracted to human communities, because they can easily find food there. But they are becoming a more common sight in towns and cities as the years pass.

