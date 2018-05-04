When This Boy Went Missing In The Wilderness, He Escaped With A Harrowing Tale Of Survival

ADVERTISEMENT

Malachi Bradley, a young boy from Utah, was used to camping in the wilderness. But when he got lost, Bradley had to draw on all of his survival skills to make sure he that made it through a cold night on his own. This child’s tale of endurance is truly remarkable.

Malachi Bradley is a ten-year-old boy from Salt Lake City, Utah. Back in the summer of 2015, Bradley and his family headed off for a day out in the stunning surroundings of the High Uintas Wilderness, UT. But unfortunately it all went horribly wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

That Sunday morning, the family embarked on a hike near the Paul Lake area of the High Uintas Mountains. The plan was to go fishing and then cook whatever they managed to catch. And by around 10:30 a.m. Bradley had successfully brought in a fish.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT