This Swiss Village Could Pay You $70,000 To Move There – But The Deal Comes With One Major Catch

By Yohani Kamarudin
December 7, 2017
Image: Leukerbad 365

Imagine being able to swap city smog for fresh mountain air, busy highways for flower-filled meadows and noisy traffic for birdsong. A small village high in the Swiss Alps seemed to offer just that, a chance for a more tranquil life, and thousands were ready to take them up on that offer. But as the saying goes “always read the fine print.”

Image: Gerhard Mathieu/YouTube

The municipality of Albinen looks like it’s straight out of a movie. It has all the elements of an idyllic alpine location. There are forests, pastureland, waterways and, of course, spectacular snow-capped mountains. The air is crystal clear, and, most of the time, there is plenty of sunshine.

Image: Inhabitat

Located 4,183 feet above sea level in the Swiss Alps in southern Switzerland, Albinen municipality is made up of a village and agricultural pastures. It is situated within the canton of Valais, a popular tourist region known for its natural beauty, and a few miles from the spa town of Leukerbad.

