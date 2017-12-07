This Swiss Village Could Pay You $70,000 To Move There – But The Deal Comes With One Major Catch

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine being able to swap city smog for fresh mountain air, busy highways for flower-filled meadows and noisy traffic for birdsong. A small village high in the Swiss Alps seemed to offer just that, a chance for a more tranquil life, and thousands were ready to take them up on that offer. But as the saying goes “always read the fine print.”

The municipality of Albinen looks like it’s straight out of a movie. It has all the elements of an idyllic alpine location. There are forests, pastureland, waterways and, of course, spectacular snow-capped mountains. The air is crystal clear, and, most of the time, there is plenty of sunshine.

Located 4,183 feet above sea level in the Swiss Alps in southern Switzerland, Albinen municipality is made up of a village and agricultural pastures. It is situated within the canton of Valais, a popular tourist region known for its natural beauty, and a few miles from the spa town of Leukerbad.

