After Climbers Disappeared In The Himalayas, A Search Team Uncovered Footage Of The Doomed Ascent

ADVERTISEMENT

For many of us, there are few things more thrilling than embarking on an adventure. Whether it’s white-water rafting or climbing some dangerous terrain, these outings can be incredibly rewarding. With that in mind, a group of climbers looked to scale Nanda Devi in May 2019, the second-highest peak in India.

The team was headed by a man named Martin Moran, who operated his own climbing business back in Scotland. Prior to the Nanda Devi trek he was already very familiar with the area, as his company had led various other excursions up the Himalayas. On this occasion though, Moran was joined by seven other people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joining Moran were British trio Richard Payne, John McLaren and Rupert Whewell, with Ronald Beimel and Anthony Sudekum coming from the U.S. To round things off, Indian guide Chetan Pandey joined the expedition as well, alongside Australian Ruth McCance. So with everything in place, the climb started on May 13, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT