NASA Has Released Images Of The First Interstellar Object Ever Observed Inside Our Solar System

Our solar system is home to at least half a million asteroids, and almost certainly many more. Asteroids are lumps of rock too small to be regarded as full-scale planets. They were created 4.6 billion years ago at the same time as the solar system itself. So there’s nothing unusual about these home-grown asteroids. But NASA’s recent discovery of the asteroid 1I/2017 U1 has revealed something incredibly exciting and truly unique.

It seems that as a species we’ve been keen to map the stars and other celestial bodies for millennia. The earliest example of this dates back at least 32,500 years. It comes in the shape of a carved fragment of mammoth tusk that seems to show the constellation Orion. Then there are the famous Lascaux cave paintings, about 16,500 years old. They appear to show a representation of the Pleiades star grouping.

Of course today, with our high-powered telescopes and space probes, we can study the skies above in much more depth. This allows us much more detailed knowledge of our corner of the Milky Way. One major project to explore our solar system and beyond is NASA’s New Frontiers mission. The mission includes three different projects.

