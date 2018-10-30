NASA Scientists Were Flying Over Antarctica When They Discovered This Mysteriously Shaped Iceberg

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s October 16, 2018, and NASA scientists are flying a routine surveying mission. The assignment is taking them across the Antarctic wastes as part of a research project, Operation IceBridge. Then one of the men aboard, scientific programmer Jeremy P. Harbeck, spots something highly unusual and snaps it. It’s an iceberg with an extraordinary configuration, and the photo quickly spreads worldwide.

The particular iceberg that Harbeck spotted had calved from the Larsen C ice shelf. Larsen C had in turn broken off from the bigger Larsen Ice Shelf. This huge expanse of ice lies on the Antarctic Peninsula, in the northwest of the Weddell Sea.

This ice shelf is named after Captain Carl Anton Larsen, a Norwegian who sailed his whaler along the length of the ice in 1893. An intrepid explorer, Larsen is also distinguished as the first human to ever ski on it.

