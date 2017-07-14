After A Worried Neighbor Called The Cops, Officers Went Inside The Barn And Found A Startling Sight

ADVERTISEMENT

When police received a call from a worried citizen, they promised to check their neighbor’s barn out. At this point they had no idea if the tip-off was something or nothing. However, what they found inside was completely despicable.

Erie County is the second smallest county in the state of Ohio. As a result, you’d think that the police department there have it pretty easy. However, one cop recently discovered that this wasn’t necessarily the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

In June 2017 Sheriff Paul Sigsworth got a tip-off from a member of the public. And it wasn’t any ordinary pointer. Because with the information they had, it sounded as though lives could have been hanging in the balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT