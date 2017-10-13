Nobody Wanted This Kitten Because They Thought He Was Too Ugly – But Now He’s Having The Last Laugh

ADVERTISEMENT

One little kitten was so deformed that people thought he was “too ugly” to adopt. So he sat unwanted in the street with no one to love. However, his fortunes soon turned around. And now he’s enjoying the last laugh.

Romeo the kitten had a rough start in life. The little ginger cat was heartlessly abandoned and left for dead on the streets of Spain. People say the rest of his litter was taken in and given a home. But not Romeo.

The little ginger kitten saw other animals find their new forever homes. But it appeared no one wanted Romeo, and he struggled to stay alive in the street. And the reason no one wanted him was heartbreaking.

