At a glance, Australia’s Inskip Point in Queensland looks like a small strip of paradise. A sandy peninsula surrounded by vividly blue waters, it’s prominent among those looking to get away from it all. But as beach goers prepare to call it a day one evening, the ground begins to rumble. And alarmingly, the sand, which is just inches away from their feet, appears to vanish.
An Enormous Sinkhole Opened Up In Australia And Sucked In An Entire Beach
Now on September 24, 2018 reports began to emerge of a void opening up along the shores of Inskip Point. Indeed, measuring at around 25 feet deep, this hole could ultimately signal disaster for the beach’s future. In fact, experts have since warned that the whole area could itself be swallowed up at some point.