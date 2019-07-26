Experts Have Captured Terrifying Footage Of A Deep-Sea Creature Swallowing A Shark Whole

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost 1,500 feet below the surface, researchers are filming the Atlantic Ocean seabed using a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV). Yet in amongst the fish, coral and sponges, something far more sinister is lurking. And as they watch a school of sharks feasting on a swordfish carcass, a mysterious creature makes its deadly move.

Now for 45 long minutes the team has been exploring the ocean floor, watching live images beamed from the ROV. Then, they stumble upon the fresh carcass, which draws creatures from far and wide to feast upon its flesh. And while fish, eels and crabs all get involved, a band of sharks is dominating the feeding frenzy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, with their beady eyes and wide mouths, members of the dogfish family dig in with ruthless abandon. But surprisingly, this is far from the most frightening thing that the team will discover in the depths below. And as the predators continue to feast on the carcass, another creature zooms in to take the spotlight. Shockingly, it makes an on-screen debut that the researchers will never forget.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT