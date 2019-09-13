It’s 1995 and scientists have just made a puzzling discovery near the Japanese island of Amami-Oshima. Steeped in coral-rich waters, the subtropical island is a bastion of marine biodiversity. However, the curious phenomena spotted by the team don’t appear to be natural. Indeed, they almost seem to be of extraterrestrial origin…
Scientists Discovered Mysterious Underwater “Crop Circles” – And Then They Saw What Had Made Them
Etched in the sand are several large circles – and the researchers aren’t at all sure what (or who) constructed them. Resembling giant sunflowers, the structures measure more than 6 feet across and consist of several concentric rings. The two outermost rings appear to be adorned with petal-like ridges, while the innermost circle contains a web of flattened arteries.