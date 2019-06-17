Scientists Exploring The Waters Off South Carolina Have Made An Incredible Deep-Sea Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

Making up close to three-quarters of the Earth’s surface, our oceans give life to our blue planet. Not only do they sustain every aspect of existence, but their waters also influence our climates. Furthermore, they form an essential component of global trade as well.

But despite the importance of our seas, we still have so much to learn about the deep. In fact, it’s believed that in excess of 80 percent of this sprawling sub-aquatic world has yet to be investigated by humans. This is why the Deep Search project was launched. Its aim is to discover once and for all what lies at the bottom of some of the world’s deepest waters.

And in August 2019 the Deep Search team made one of its most exciting discoveries to date while working around 150 miles off the South Carolina shoreline. For it was there, far below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean, that scientists found a previously unseen patch of practically pristine coral reef.

