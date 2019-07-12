Scientists Have Discovered An Enormous Fresh Water Ocean Hidden Under The Atlantic

ADVERTISEMENT

Deep in the seawaters of the Atlantic, scientists have made a significant discovery. Indeed, during a mapping exercise of the area, this group of experts has managed to confirm the presence of something first suspected back in the 1970s. And the implications of their find could conceivably impact upon the whole world.

This body of scientists had been assembled from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and Columbia University. Attempting to analyze electromagnetic waves, they’d been aboard a vessel sailing from New Jersey to Massachusetts. And from there, they noted something that could end up saving countless human lives.

The experts subsequently reported their findings in a publication entitled Scientific Reports in June 2019. And following the dissemination of their research, a number of media outlets took note. Many commented on how the scientists’ discovery – provided it’s treated appropriately – could help to sustain the Earth’s ever-rising population.

