After A Tropical Storm In 2016, An Australian Town Discovered A Weird Phenomenon Swamping The Coast

Back at the beginning of June 2016, the eastern coastline of Australia endured severe weather conditions. A meteorological event known as an east coast low materialized there, leaving certain places near the sea devastated. But then, shortly after the storms had calmed, something strange started to wash up along the east coast.

This particular east coast low brought significant wind and rain to the Australian state of New South Wales. And this, in turn, led to flooding and severe erosion of the coast. Hundreds of homes and businesses needed repair following storm damage. And a number of people lost their lives.

The east coast low came about when two different storm systems joined together on June 3, 2016. The resulting system stretched out over 1,864 miles – encompassing all of New South Wales’ coastal edge. In fact, this was the first time in more than three decades that flood and extreme weather warnings had been issued across the area’s entire coastline.

