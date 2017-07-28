After This Officer Defied Orders To Kill A Pair Of Baby Animals, He Ended Up Paying A Heavy Price

ADVERTISEMENT

When one conservation officer refused to kill a pair of bear cubs, he thought he’d made the correct decision. However, not everyone agreed with his benevolent actions. And, as a result, he ended up paying a heavy price.

Bryce Casavant worked as a conservation officer in British Columbia, Canada. As part of his job, it was Casavant’s duty to enforce the province’s laws relating to wildlife. And he took the role very seriously.

In July 2015, bosses tasked Casavant’s unit with taking care of an unruly black bear. Time and again, the animal had raided a freezer in Port Hardy, B.C., in search of food. As a result, conservation services decided the bear was too accustomed to humans.

