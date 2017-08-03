When officers heard about a dog trapped inside car on a hot day, they knew its situation was desperate. But, when they arrived on the scene, they realized the heat the animal was enduring could be deadly. So, they had to race against the clock to save the pet.
Riverside County Animal Services is responsible for the welfare of animals in Riverside County, California. It runs a shelter and vet clinic and encourages people to look after their pets in a responsible way. It also has wardens that operate throughout the region to protect creatures in need.
In June 2017 two of these wardens attended a scene in downtown Riverside. A member of the public had called to alert them of a dog locked inside a car. It was a hot day and the animal was thought to have already been in the vehicle for half an hour.
-
When The Judge Read Out His Ruling, These Teens Accused Of Murder Started Crying Like Babies
-
An Island Has Appeared Off The Carolina Coast, And What Scientists Have Found There Is Fascinating
-
Angelina Jolie Has Bravely Opened Up About Her Potentially Life-Changing Diagnosis
-
When Officers Saw This Puppy Inside A Car, They Read The Temperature And Knew They Had To Act Fast
-
After This Dog Was Found In A Walmart Parking Lot, Carers Uncovered Her Astonishing Story
-
Only A Handful Of People Have These Tiny Holes By Their Ears – And Here’s The Fascinating Reason Why
-
60 Years After This Woman Got Married, She Put On Her $69 Wedding Gown One More Time
-
These Teens Stumbled Upon A Fatal Crash Scene – Then Heard A Baby Crying From Inside The Wreckage
-
Mom Was Arrested For Locking Her Son In A Hot Car. Then She Asked The Cops The Most Ironic Question
-
When A Guy Found This Deadly Surprise Inside A Camper, He Thanked His Stars He Was Still Alive
-
When This Cashier Paid For A Cop’s Brownie, Some People Who Saw It Happen Tried To Get Him Fired
-
After Police Discovered This Couple’s Sickening Secret, They Made Them Pay Dearly For Their Crimes