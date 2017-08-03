When Officers Saw This Puppy Inside A Car, They Read The Temperature And Knew They Had To Act Fast

By Annie Price
August 3, 2017
Image: YouTube/RivCOanimalsPIO

When officers heard about a dog trapped inside car on a hot day, they knew its situation was desperate. But, when they arrived on the scene, they realized the heat the animal was enduring could be deadly. So, they had to race against the clock to save the pet.

Image: Facebook/Riverside County Animal Services

Riverside County Animal Services is responsible for the welfare of animals in Riverside County, California. It runs a shelter and vet clinic and encourages people to look after their pets in a responsible way. It also has wardens that operate throughout the region to protect creatures in need.

Image: YouTube/RivCOanimalsPIO

In June 2017 two of these wardens attended a scene in downtown Riverside. A member of the public had called to alert them of a dog locked inside a car. It was a hot day and the animal was thought to have already been in the vehicle for half an hour.

