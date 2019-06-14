A 93-Year-Old Lady Was Under Threat From Wildfires When A Garbageman Arrived And Took Swift Action

ADVERTISEMENT

Natural disasters can be incredibly terrifying for anyone who happens to experience them firsthand. Whether it be a flood or an earthquake, these events can have a devastating impact on the affected area and the people living there. However, the residents of California have had to contend with one issue in particular.

For more than 100 years, California has faced down a number of dangerous wildfires, caused in part by the state’s warm temperatures. With the threat that they pose continuing, it’s believed that around $3 billion is spent every 12 months to tackle the fires. But despite those efforts, though, the burns can still cause untold damage.

With that in mind, The Golden State had to deal with one of its most devastating wildfires on record in November 2018. Referred to as the Camp Fire, the burn began on Camp Creek Road in northern California. Incredibly, it went on to engulf more than 200 miles of land in 17 days, wrecking more than 18,000 buildings in the process.

