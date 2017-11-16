When This Orangutan Met A Burn Survivor At The Zoo, His Reaction Broke People’s Hearts

ADVERTISEMENT

Orangutans, like other ape species, are known for their ability to understand and interact in nearly human-like ways. Yet, no one expected this particular orangutan to have such a heartbreaking and heartwarming reaction when he spotted a burn victim.

The burn victim in question is Darci Miller, a single mother of two daughters, from Greencastle, Indiana. In May 2015, Miller suffered a horrific injury while doing some work in her yard. She was burning garbage when gas fumes caused serious burns to her arms, chest, and face. On top of the external injuries, Miller’s lungs and throat had also been singed.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, she was hospitalized for 3 weeks, nine days of which she spent in a coma. After undergoing several surgeries, she was finally allowed to go home, as long as she still received 24-hour care. Since being discharged from the hospital, Miller has had additional surgeries, to help her regain more mobility in her neck and arms.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT