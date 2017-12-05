These People Were Enjoying A Pool Party – When An Enormous Intruder Decided To Crash It

The party knew they might get close to nature, but they didn’t realize exactly how close. They soon found out when they were enjoying time in the swimming pool under a beautiful sun. They they must have heard footsteps first, because suddenly a titan appeared through the trees.
On February 9, 2010, a social media user called Kerry Dunne uploaded an incredible poolside video to YouTube. It showed something that most people never get to experience: a close encounter with one of nature’s giants. It was an event they would never forget.
The meeting in question took place at a safari lodge in the northeast of Botswana, southern Africa. The video shows a pair of people (and possibly a third behind the camera) enjoying some time in a swimming pool. However, the scenery is far from mundane.
