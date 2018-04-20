20 Perfectly Timed Photos Of Nature At Its Awe-inspiring Best

ADVERTISEMENT

Every now and then, it’s worth taking a step back from our busy lives to appreciate nature. And what better way to do that than with a series of perfectly timed photos, showing nature at its most awe-inspiring? Indeed, from brutal showdowns between bears and wolves to something as simple as a prairie dog smelling the flowers, these pictures couldn’t have turned out any better.

20. This bear catching its next meal

Fish may be slippery creatures, but that hasn’t helped this water-dwelling trawl escape its predator’s clutches. And to say that whoever was behind the camera for this awesome shot had perfect timing would be an understatement. Yes, it’s a truly remarkable shot that perfectly captures the harsh reality of the food chain.

19. This eclipse on a wing

Snapping a photo of an eclipse is an impressive feat on its own. After all, they’re rare enough that not everyone will be in the right place at the right time to get the opportunity. But to be in the right place at the right time to photograph a bird in front of an eclipse? That’s a once-in-a-lifetime shot.

