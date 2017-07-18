When police got a call about a stabbing in a church, they rushed to the scene as fast as they could. However, it seemed like it might already be too late, because when they got there, they found the victim bleeding to death.
In March 2017, the Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) received a call from the police in St. Louis Country. The cops needed their help with an unfolding incident. So the animal welfare organization sent a special task force to the scene.
The cops had been attending an episode at a church in the north of the county. They had been called to deal with a mental-health related incident. But what they found when they got there was shocking.
-
Neighbors Were Worried About This Dog – But Then The Owners Told Them The Real Story
-
After This Mom Died In A Horrific Car Crash, A Bystander Heard Desperate Cries From The Backseat
-
20 Jackass Secrets That Prove The Cast Were Hiding More Than Just Their Injuries
-
When This 8-Year-Old Girl Saw A Black Man Being Abused, What She Did Next Brought Him To Tears.
-
Police Got A Call About A Stabbing At A Church – But When They Arrived, She Was Bleeding To Death
-
This Late-Night Driver Stopped A 5-Year-Old With A Toy Light - But She Said She Was Off To The Store
-
This Bride’s Dress Seemed Surprisingly Simple – But Then Someone Turned Out The Lights
-
Before This Bride Started To Speak, She Asked Six Baffled Policemen To Crowd Around Her Groom
-
After Years Of Alarming Rumors, Inspectors Visited This Zoo And Were Dismayed By What They Found
-
Here’s Just How Much The Internet Has Changed Since 2007
-
When A Woman Heard Strange Noises In The Bathroom, Her Neighbor Found An Unusual Intruder Inside
-
This Teen Saw A Police Car Engulfed In Flames. Then He Noticed The Officer Struggling To Get Free