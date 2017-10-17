A scared and stranded dog needed help escaping the river after he got stuck one day. But when rescuers finally came to his aid they saw he was not alone. A large, ghostly shape was visible beneath the surface of the water – but what on earth was it?
Back in September 2014, this pit bull found himself in a spot of bother. He’d got himself into the Hillsborough River in Tampa, Florida, but was finding it tricky getting out again. Residents of Seminole Heights had reportedly heard a commotion during the night but were unaware of what the sound was. However, all was revealed the following morning when they came across the hound, who was struggling to get out of the water.
Residents called Tampa Police Department, who sent a unit to help rescue the poor dog. On the scene, they found the pup, named White Boy, scrabbling at the river’s wall. It was clearly too high for him to clamber up, meaning the safety of dry land lay tantalisingly out of his reach.
-
When Police Tried To Rescue This Pit Bull From A River, They Spotted A Giant Creature Lurking Below
-
When This Man Found Two Lions He’d Rescued As Cubs, One Of Them Pounced In A Terrifying Instant
-
A Man Won A Storage Unit At Auction – And Inside Lay The Secret Journals Of A Famous Death Rower
-
When A Man Saw This Otter By A Roadside, He Swiftly Pulled Over But Got The Fright Of His Life
-
When A Man Found This Giant Water Bubble In His Garden, He Jumped On It To Pop It Like A Zit
-
When Grandpa Gave Her Some Notebooks For Her 16th Birthday, She Found A Decade-Old Secret Inside
-
A Teen Mom’s Dad Wouldn’t Let Her Keep Her Baby – But Five Decades Later They Were Matched Online
-
This Actress Leapt To Her Death From The Hollywood Sign – And People Say She Still Haunts The Hills
-
A Neighbor Found This Elderly Woman Living In Her Car, And One Look Inside Her Home Revealed Why
-
When This 21-Year-Old Took This Selfie, Little Did She Know That Her World Was About To Collapse
-
Rescuers Found This Abandoned Kitten Wasting Away. Then They Realized Her Face Was Changing
-
A Couple Gave This Stray Cat A Home But Then Found Out She Was Hiding A Secret