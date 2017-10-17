When Police Tried To Rescue This Pit Bull From A River, They Spotted A Giant Creature Lurking Below

ADVERTISEMENT

A scared and stranded dog needed help escaping the river after he got stuck one day. But when rescuers finally came to his aid they saw he was not alone. A large, ghostly shape was visible beneath the surface of the water – but what on earth was it?

Back in September 2014, this pit bull found himself in a spot of bother. He’d got himself into the Hillsborough River in Tampa, Florida, but was finding it tricky getting out again. Residents of Seminole Heights had reportedly heard a commotion during the night but were unaware of what the sound was. However, all was revealed the following morning when they came across the hound, who was struggling to get out of the water.

Residents called Tampa Police Department, who sent a unit to help rescue the poor dog. On the scene, they found the pup, named White Boy, scrabbling at the river’s wall. It was clearly too high for him to clamber up, meaning the safety of dry land lay tantalisingly out of his reach.

